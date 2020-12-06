Wli gets traditional council

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has inaugurated the Wli Traditional Council in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Ranked among the nation’s top tourism enclaves for its eternal Wli waterfall, the area had for years been traditionally administered by the Akpini Traditional Council.



Togbe Lo, Paramount Chief of the area said the new status placed Wli at its “rightful place in the nation.”



He said all actors, including; the Chieftaincy Ministry, and also Mr. John Peter Amewu, the Minister for Energy, who is also a parliamentary candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, deserved honorable mention.



“We are grateful to the Chieftaincy Minister for honouring his promise. You have shown us, great love, that cannot be taken for granted,” Togbe Lo said.



The Chieftaincy Minister said all chiefs had been captured under the Chieftaincy Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2401, and that the government realized the need to grant them all the needed autonomy for peace and self-progress.



“The Government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attaches major prominence to chieftaincy as an institution in the country."

As a result, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has lined up a series of programmes including; the inauguration of more Traditional Councils to curb chieftaincy disputes and conflicts in the Region and the county as a whole.



The inauguration of this council should be seen to integrate the people of the traditional area to work hand in hand for endless development but not to disintegrate them.



Again the new Traditional Council should not be seen as a platform for litigations, but a problem solving one. The Ministry will be so delighted to see Wli Traditional Council be a litigation free one, which in return will bring development to the Region”, Mr. Dzamesi stated.



The Minister said the Council had been empowered to arbitrate issues related to chieftaincy in the area and insisted on working faithfully to the Chieftaincy Act.



Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs granted kingmakers in the area up to the end of the year to install chiefs in throne-vacant communities.



He was also insistent on the establishment of befitting council premises by the close of the year 2021.

“You must surmount the challenges and appoint chiefs to complete your traditional councils,” the Registrar said.



The new Council was birthed with 10 rulers, including three queens.



Justice Ayitey Armah-Tetteh administered oaths of administration, judiciary, and secrecy at a colorful ceremony attended by chiefs and people of the area.



Mr. Amewu, who hails from the area, said a befitting building for the traditional council was under consideration and asked to be granted the opportunity in the nation’s Parliament to transform the area.



The Wli Traditional Council has become the 15th to be created by the current NPP administration, and the fourth in the Hohoe Municipality.