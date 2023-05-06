'Wo sene wo yɔnko a ɔtan wo' - Kente Otumfuo wore to meet King Charles III 'unveiled'

The Daily Telepgrah frontpage of May 5, 2023

Kente cloths are known for their bright and colourful outlooks but it is a fact that each of them aside having a unique design have their own significance and meaning.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II on May 4, 2023 met with the new King of England, Charles III at a private audience.



He met the UK monarch hours after arriving in the country with his wife Lady Julia, who were guests of the Crown for the May 6 coronation of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.



The Asantehene was clad in bright Kente whiles Lady Julia also wore kaba and slit sewn with Kente cloth. A photo of the couple with the King made it to the frontpage of a major UK daily, The Daily Telegraph.



The Manhyia Palace's Twitter handle shared the meaning of the particular cloth the Asantehene wore to meent the King.



"The name of the Kente fabric Otumfuo is wearing is called 'Wo sene wo yɔnko a ɔtan wo' to wit 'When you are better than your competitor, he envies you,' the May 4 tweet accompanied by pictures of the trio read.

