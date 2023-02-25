5
Menu
News

Wode Maya announces his YouTube channel is back

Wode Maya 46.jfif Vlogger Wode Maya

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Days after reports that his YouTube channel had been completely lost after hackers took over, popular YouTube vlogger, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya has announced a restoration of his channel.

Wode Maya who is widely noted for promoting the African continent through vlogging has over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.

According to reports, the channel name of the vlogger on the channel was changed and all his videos were deleted.

But in a quick announcement on his Facebook page, Wode Maya said, “We are Back!”.

A quick check by GhanaWeb shows that all his previous videos have been restored in the ‘videos’ category of the channel.

Although the ‘Home’ section is still empty, previous videos uploaded by the vlogger have all the previous views.

Many have since been reacting to the post, expressing joy about the development and commending Wode Maya’s work.

View the post and reactions below:





WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich