Wode Maya announces his YouTube channel is back

Vlogger Wode Maya

Days after reports that his YouTube channel had been completely lost after hackers took over, popular YouTube vlogger, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya has announced a restoration of his channel.

Wode Maya who is widely noted for promoting the African continent through vlogging has over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.



According to reports, the channel name of the vlogger on the channel was changed and all his videos were deleted.



But in a quick announcement on his Facebook page, Wode Maya said, “We are Back!”.



A quick check by GhanaWeb shows that all his previous videos have been restored in the ‘videos’ category of the channel.



Although the ‘Home’ section is still empty, previous videos uploaded by the vlogger have all the previous views.

Many have since been reacting to the post, expressing joy about the development and commending Wode Maya’s work.



View the post and reactions below:











