Woe unto you for leading my people astray - Nigerian Pastor warns Ghana over LGBTQI+

Kamala Harris And Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1234567.jpeg President Akufo-Addo and Kamala Harris

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The head of Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa has issued a stern warning to Ghana and its leaders for allegedly leading God’s people astray.

According to dailypost.ng.com, even though the pastor did not state the exact reason for the warning, he asked the country to turn from its ways as soon as possible to avoid incurring God’s wrath.

However, reference was made to Ghana’s current stance on LGBTQI+ and President Akufo-Addo’s response to the statement on the same topic by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris when she visited Ghana.

Akufo-Addo noted that “substantial elements” of the anti-LGBTQ bill being considered by parliament “have been modified” after an intervention by his government.

Pastor Giwa said “Destruction awaits the entire city of Ghana if they fail to turn to God very quickly.

“The Lord warns the nation not to allow herself to be used as an instrument to lead other African nations to the devil. And the LORD said to me in a dream: ‘tell them that they are leading my people to sin. Woe to the nation that forgets God, woe to the nation that leads my people astray. They will be punished for their immoralities unless they turn to me (LORD).

“The Lord also told me to tell the people of Ghana to fast for one day and pray to God for forgiveness. He says their leaders have caused many to stumble. Ghana, turn to God and stop doing evil, repent now to allow God to bless your land exceedingly,” he was quoted by dailypost.ng.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
