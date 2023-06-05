2
Woman, 55, killed by hit-and-run driver on Asukawkaw-Dambai highway

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

The Krachi East Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are investigating the tragic death of a 55- year-old woman, who was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

Ama Wete, the deceased suffered her predicament on the outskirts of KpareKpare, a farming community in Dambai of the Oti Region on Thursday evening, June 1.

Sergeant Zakaria Asharift, of the MTTD told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He confirmed to the GNA that the deceased suffered head injuries after being knocked down by a yet-to-be-identified vehicle.

He said the deceased was taken to the WoraWora Government Hospital for postmortem after which the body would be released to the family for burial.

Meanwhile, the Police are asking for help in finding the driver who struck the woman on the street and anyone with information that could identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the nearest Police station.

