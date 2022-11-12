2
Woman, 80, killed, body parts chopped off at Assin Bereku

File photo: No arrests have been made so far

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Bereku in the Assin North District of the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the gruesome murder of an 80-year-old woman.

The deceased, Araba Kwantwiwaa, popularly known in the town as Ante Bee, left home on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, for her farm but could not return.

A search party was organized Friday, November,11,2022 by the Chiefs and elders of the town who found her lifeless body.

An examination of the body revealed the vagina and the heart had been removed by the assailants.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Fosu Government Hospital Mortuary.

Police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

