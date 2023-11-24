Woman beheaded by grandson at Asunafo North

File photo

A 21-year-old man is currently in the custody of the Akrodie Police Commander, for allegedly killing his grandmother at Tweneboah, a village in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The suspect, identified as Hamidu and commonly nicknamed ‘Sim 2’ committed the gruesome act on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



According to information available to Angelonline.com.gh, the suspect had on multiple occasions threatened to kill the grandmother for reasons best known to himself.

‘Sim 2’ in an attempt to go into hideout after committing the criminal act was, grabbed by neighbours and was handed over to police at Akrodie.



He is currently in custody as the Police initiate investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident.