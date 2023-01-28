Woman butchers farmer over boundary dispute

File Photo

Source: GNA

Charles Oko, a 47-year- old farmer, has been left with serious injuries, after a female farmer known as Madam Yaa Yaa attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on him at Botoku in the Awutu-Senya-West District of the Central Region.

Madam Yaa Yaa had accused Mr Oko of destroying her cassava plantation when clearing weeds around the crops at a boundary the two shared.



According to Mr Godfred Quaye, brother of the victim, Mr Oko immediately apologized for the blunder after Madam Yaa Yaa confronted him but refused to accept the apology. He then attacked him with a cutlass as soon as he turned to go back to his farm.



He received cuts on the head and shoulders and Madam Yaa Yaa absconded right after the act.

He said some hunters later found the victim badly wounded and rushed him to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where he is on admission receiving treatment.



The case has been reported to the Awutu Beraku District Police Command for investigations.