Woman caught for allegedly stealing ¢2,259 at Okaishie Market

A woman dressed in Muslim attire was arrested at the Okaishie market for allegedly stealing ¢2,259 Ghana Cedis.

In a report by DJ Nyaami, it is stated that a CCTV camera at a shop where the incident happened aided them in finding the suspect.



Speaking with a witness, she indicated that the suspect had already left the scene when the victim complained of being robbed.



"Someone met her after seeing her image on the camera and brought her to the scene later. We found the money in her bag and restrained her till the police got here."



"We don't know whether she is a Muslim but sometimes they wear hijab to commit such crimes,” a witness said.

The suspect has been detained at the police station for investigation.



