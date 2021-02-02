Woman divorces husband after catching him in bed with daughter

A Ghanaian trader who sells clothes at Kantamanto has made known the reason behind her divorce after decades of marriage.

According to the lady who is popularly known at Kanta as 'se woman se girl', she indicated that her ex-husband had sex with their firstborn several times but caught them once.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami, she explained that after the incident, her husband moved out of the house as well as the 20-year-old, stating that she has no clue where she stays.



"They both moved out of the house but I know where my ex-husband lives. For my daughter, I still don't know her whereabouts," she added.

She currently lives and caters for three other children without any help from their father. Adding that God will provide for them.



Kindly watch the full interview below;