Woman escapes death but loses baby to sacrifice at Cambodia

The lady was strangled by her boyfriend

A young lady escaped death from her assailants after attempted murder on her life for shouting over a baby allegedly killed for sacrifice.

She was strangled and dumped by her assailants on the streets of Cambodia a suburb of Accra at night but survived.



The victim, Lydia, who stays in Regimanuel in Nungua, reported to the Police that, she was not feeling too well on December 21, 2020, in the evening, therefore went out with her lady friend to have a good time.



She met a guy at Nhyiraba Kojo pub who proposed to her and sent her home to Cambodia in the evening.



That is the course of the night, she went to urinate in the bathroom and found a dead baby in a pan in a pool of bloody water.



Out of fear, she screamed which woke up her new boyfriend name Bright who rushed to her to calm down.

She said Bright later called another man from another apartment that came to the scene.



But the two conspired and attacked her by strangling her till she lost consciousness and only found herself on admission at the Lekma Hospital.



Preliminary investigation reveals that she was strangled and dumped outside by the suspects thinking she was dead but was discovered by people in the morning who took her to the hospital.



Investigations are underway to arrest the suspects.