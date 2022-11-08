1
Woman found dead, body dumped at roadside in Baifikrom

A young lady suspected to be in her 20s has been found dead on the Mankessim-Baifikrom stretch of Baifikrom to Dominase road in the Municipality of the Central Region.

Residents woke up to see the lady lying motionless at the roadside near Smart Ice Drinking Water depot at Baifikrom-Samaria.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

It is believed that she was killed by some unknown assailants on Monday dawn before dumping her at the roadside.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mankessim Government Hospital.

This is not the first time someone had been killed and deposited at the same area.

The residents who are fear gripped, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the community.

The case has been reported to the Police Custody for investigation.

