Woman found dead in hotel room with her braids tied around her neck

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A woman in her late forties was discovered dead in a hotel room in Akumadan, Offinso Municipality, Ashanti region.

Fati Issah, the deceased, reportedly went to the Afrifa Hotel in Akumadan with one gentleman whose name was not recorded in the hotel attendance book. Fati was discovered lifeless and naked on her bed the next day.

When the hotel receptionist inquired about the woman he had come with, the unidentified man claimed he was going out to buy something, according to the source.

She was discovered dead after the hotel staff asked if she was staying for another day because the time for her to check out had passed.

Attempts to contact her were futile until the door was forced open and she was discovered dead.

Rainbow Radio gathered that when she [deceased] was discovered, her braids were tied around her neck.

The body has since been deposited at the Nkenkaasu government hospital mortuary for autopsy, and a police investigation has been launched.

