2
Menu
News

Woman found dead near Densu River

Dead Body File The incident has been confirmed by the assembly member for the area

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A woman has been found dead in the Koforidua stretch of the Densu River.

The body was found in supine position on rocks in the river near the Dam of Ghana Water Company Limited in Densuano Community suburb of New Juaben South in Eastern region.

The body of the yet-to-be-identified woman dressed in local cloth with black piece of cloth around the waist but without sandals was found in the river Friday Morning.

The Densu River is reported to have been full after rainfall few days ago compelling Ghana Water Company Limited to open the dam to avoid damage.

Benjamin Appiah, assembly member for old Estate West confirmed the incident to Starr News.

He said the deceased is not known in the Densuano community and its surrounding areas therefore suspects she might have drowned from a distance yesterday but swept to the Dam area of the river

Benjamin Appiah, said it took the intervention of the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Appaw Gyasi who released a vehicle at the assembly to NADMO and Police to transport the body to the mortuary.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event