Woman found mutilated without private parts near Otorkporlu Bridge

File photo

A woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was found dead and partially unclothed near the Otorkporlu Bridge, situated off the Odumase-Asesewa Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to starrfmonline.com, the distressing discovery was made by members of the Otorkporlu community, unveiling that the victim had suffered brutal acts, including the removal of her tongue and her private parts.



The Otorkpolu police have taken the deceased's body to the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue.



This step is reported to serve the purposes of preservation, identification, and conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and gather further evidence.

The incident triggered an investigation by the local authorities to unveil the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and identify the individuals responsible for the heinous acts.



NAY/AE