Woman in police grips for stealing a car during test drive

File photo

A woman is in the grips of the police for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Sonata valued at GH?45,000.

Eunice Nyarkoa is said to have bolted with the car after going on a test drive.



When the matter was sent to the Accra Circuit Court, the prosecution said Nyarkoa, after bolting with the car, forged the signature of the owner and registered it in her name at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



Nyarkoa has pleaded not guilty to forgery and stealing and will reappear before the court, presided over by Ms Afia Owusu Appiah, on October 14, 2020, according to a report by state-owned Daily Graphic.



The vehicle has not been retrieved but police say investigations are ongoing to recover it and also to arrest those who aided Nyarkoa to register the vehicle in her name at the DVLA.

The prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the court that the complainant was a contractor while Nyarkoa was unemployed, and a resident of Oduom in Kumasi.



In May, 2019, the prosecutor said the complainant was instructed by his brother, who was a resident of Sierra Leone, to sell his unregistered Hyundai Sonata car which was in his possession. Inspector Ahiabor told the court that based on that, the complainant advertised the vehicle for sale.



Nyarkoa, who according to the prosecutor, was privy to the sale of the vehicle contacted the complainant’s brother and expressed interest in buying the vehicle at an agreed price of GH?45,000.



Nyarkoa was then introduced to the complainant for her to pay the money to him to collect the vehicle but bolted with the car.