Woman inflicts blade wounds on daughter over GH¢20 in Shama

The 8-year-old girl victim suffered severe pains after the hideous act by her mother

A 35-year-old woman called Florence Essel has inflicted razor blade wounds on her daughter's fingers over GH¢20 at Essamang Electoral Area in the Shama District of the Western region.

The suspect, after inflicting the wounds, smeared pepper onto the wounds. The woman had accused her 8-year-old girl of theft. To scare the victim from engaging in further theft, Florence Essel perpetuated the act.



"...She often takes my money without my consent. She went to my room and I decided to find out what is going on in the room. I realized that the amount of money I have kept has been shortened by GH¢20. She denied knowledge about the whereabouts of the money when I questioned her. I took a razor blade and inflicted wounds on her fingers to stop her from stealing again", Florence told Odiasempa Kofi Boadi of Takoradi-based FOX FM.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Essamang Electoral Area, Alex Gladstone Amoah has indicated that he will ensure the suspect faces the full rigour of the law.