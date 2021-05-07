Woman murdered; fingers, breast missing at Dida

The deceased, Abena Afriyie was found dead at the outskirts of the community

A 25-year-old woman has been murdered at Dida in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Abena Afriyie, popularly called "Mother", was found dead at the outskirts of the community today, Friday, 7 May 2021.



Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Osei Kwadwo, told Class news’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that three of her right fingers, two left fingers and some of her toes, had been cut off when the body was found.



One of her breasts was also missing.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed by the police and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.



The police at Foase have commenced investigations into the case.