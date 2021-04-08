Woman murdered in a Guest House at Somanya

The Somanya Police were informed and investigators were detailed to the scene.

A young woman has been murdered in cold blood in the room of Janeli Guest House in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

“The Director of the Guest House David Teye Annor, 63, reported at the Somanya Police station that on April 6, 2021, that, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 3:00 pm a young man who gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist and a lady now deceased identified as Believe Sakitey checked into the Guesthouse and were expected to check out the following day at 12:00 pm.”



However, they were not heard of on Monday forcing the curious receptionist to open the door of the room which was not locked only to see the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed but the man had managed to sneak out after the heinous crime.



The Somanya Police were informed and investigators were detailed to the scene.



Later, a team of investigators from the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua was also dispatched to the scene for crime scene analysis.



The investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.



A knife that was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved.

Family members came to the morgue to identify the deceased.



The body of the deceased was taken to Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.



The incident is happening at the back of the murder of another woman by her husband at Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.



Isaac Larbi, who has confessed to killing his ‘wife’ at Onakwase in Ayensuano District has meanwhile told the Police that, the ghost of his murdered wife is haunting him.



According to the acting, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, the suspect was initially under investigation for allegedly stealing a motorbike at Onakwase Community.



He said, on April 1, 2021, the local Police were informed that the suspect - Isaac has been arrested and detained by Kwabenya Police in Greater Accra region together with his accomplice Nii Benjamin, 23.