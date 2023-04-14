Woman murdered in fight over boyfriend: Details emerge of the fight between rival 'girlfriends'

The late Vida Ennin (right) and the main suspect of her murder, Mary Akosua Agyemang, (left)

The Bekwai Circuit Court has reportedly remanded three persons into police custody in connection with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old woman, Vida Ennin, at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The three persons remanded include the prime suspect, 25-year-old Mary Akosua Agyemang, who is accused of killing Vida Ennin in a fight over a man, an excavator driver in Dwinase called George Amoah, they are both dated.



The two others are Felicia Sarpong, 61 years old and Ernest Achirem, 63 years old. They are accused of trying to protect the main suspect.



Details are now emerging of what led to the fight between the women and how the parents of the accused person tried to hide her from the police after the incident.



According to a report by UTV, the victim, Vida Ennin and George Amoah were living together as a couple but they split after a fight and she moved to Kumasi. The two were still seeing each other even though they were not living together as a couple.



Upon Vida Ennin’s return to Dwinase, she found that Mary Akosua Agyemang (Serwaa) and George Amoah were living together as a couple and they even had a six months baby.

On Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, the women, according to UTV’s reporter Stephen Sekyere, engaged in a serious confrontation.



Serwaa (the prime suspect) told the deceased, Vida, that she was barren which is why she could not have children with the Amoah. She said that Vida was envious of the fact that she has a child with her former boyfriend and that is the reason she always confronts her.



Vida went to her house after the fight and she is reported to have said that Serwaa keeps boasting about having a child but her child is even a sickler.



Serwaa, who is a seamstress, heard the comments made by Vida about her child which infuriated her. She gave her six-month-old baby to her mother and went to her shop and picked a sharp object believed to be a knife.



She rushed to Vida’s residence and started attacking her. She first stabbed the victim’s breast, then created a huge cut on her face, from her forehead to her eyes and then to her mouth.

After they were separated, Vida was rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



After Vida’s death, the parents of Serwaa, Felicia Sarpong (the mother) and Ernest Achirem (the father) hid her in a room at their residence. As the police were searching the residence, they found a locked room which they broke into and saw the accused person hiding.



Serwaa and her parents are expected to reappear in court on April 26, 2023. Meanwhile, the police are also searching for the person who informed Serwaa that Vida insulted her.



