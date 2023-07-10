Woman on brink of losing finger after wearing wedding ring bought from friend

Faustina says but for the intervention of medics and some pastors, she would have lost her finger

A 35-year-old woman is in a devastating situation where she risks losing her finger after buying a wedding ring from a close friend.

The incident reportedly happened in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The victim; Faustina who narrated events as they happened to Adom News said that she decided to buy the ring from her friend who deals in jewelry to replace her original wedding ring which she lost months ago.



According to her, despite feeling that the ring was slightly tight on her finger, she assumed it was resultant of her long break from wearing the original one and therefore shrugged the feeling away.



She however realized that her finger was badly swollen a day after she returned from a funeral and all attempts to take it off since then proved futile.



“We were attending a funeral on Saturday, so I decided to wear the new ring. However, upon our return, I found myself unable to remove it,” Faustina recounted to Adomnews.



The report also indicated that but for the intervention of some medical professionals from Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital and the fervent prayers of some pastors, she may have lost her finger to the ring.

Her husband; Nii Aryee Richster, Faustina’s husband reacting to the incident said he was shocked when he saw his wife’s finger.



“It seemed as though her finger had been shackled. I applied shea butter numerous times, but it had no effect. We even attempted using a hacksaw blade, which proved unsuccessful. Eventually, we resorted to a padlock cutter to remove the ring. It was an incredibly unusual situation, but we are grateful to God that it has now been resolved,” he added.



