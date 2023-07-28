Woman on the run after inflicting knife wounds on neighbour over quarrel

According to Philo, her actions were vengeful

Police are currently on a manhunt for a woman who reportedly inflicted knife wounds on her friend’s neighbour.

The incident which happened in the Awutu Senya District of the Central region involved the suspect who has been identified as Philo.



According to a report by UTV, Philo’s friend got into a fight with the victim – Mariama. Both ladies (Philo’s friend and Mariama) live as neighbours in a compound house.



Per the report, the said ladies got into a fight two months earlier and in the process, Mariama cut the finger of her neighbour who is Philo’s friend.



The incident which was reported to the police was resolved but on Thursday, July 28, 2023, Mariama was attacked by Philo around 7 am while she was brushing her teeth on the compound.



“A lady called Mariama, she is 20 years. For about 2 months now, she got into a quarrel with her neighbour.

She used a knife from her kitchen that she was using to clear remnants of banku from a pot to cut the finger of her neighbour with whom she had a fight. It was reported to the Awutu Senya Police who resolved the issue amicably and told them to go home and live in peace.



“Just yesterday, about 7 am in the morning when Mariama was brushing her teeth before she realized, a lady called Philo, whose friend is the one who had an earlier fight with Mariama started inflicting knife wounds on her.



“She asked what she had done and Philo said she had told her earlier that she was avenging the incident where her friend was cut. After this, she left to her room,” UTV’s reporter said while narrating the events.



The report further noted that the victim; Mariama was rushed to the hospital by her father after he chanced on his daughter on the compound with blood and wounds. The incident was reported to the police who have launched a manhunt for Philo and her friend.



Investigations are also underway.