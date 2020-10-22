Woman rescued from collapsed church building

Another worshipper has been rescued from the collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to the Director of News at the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the lady who was part of the worshippers was rescued by the search team.



She was rescued from the debris after she responded to a call by one of the residents of the town nicknamed ‘Cote D’Ivoire’ who has volunteered as part of the rescue team.

Cote D’Ivoire after hearing her call for help reached out to her and helped rescue her from the debris.



