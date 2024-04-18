Woman’s body found at Ekumfi beach, parts missing

Police and residents are appealing to the general public to help identify the family of the deceased

The body of a woman believed to be in her early 30s has found at the beach at Ekumfi Ekumpoano in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, Wednesday.

Some parts of her body, including her head, genitalia and intestines, had been removed.



Residents believe that she was killed and had her body parts removed by her assailants before being thrown into the sea.



Due to the decomposing state of the body, identifying her was difficult, but residents believe she could be a student.

Libation and other sacrifices were performed by elders of the town before the body was touched and subsequently conveyed by the police and officers of the National Disaster Management Organization to the mortuary for autopsy, preservation, and identification.



Police and residents are appealing to the general public to help identify the family of the deceased.