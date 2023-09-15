Woman shares harrowing tale of developing features of an Antelope after eating forbidden meat

Woman partially transforms into an antelope

In a shocking and bewildering account on Kasapa tiktok page, a woman has recounted her extraordinary ordeal of seemingly transforming into an antelope after consuming a type of meat that had been strictly forbidden by her mother.

The chilling story unfolds with a series of inexplicable events that left her in agony and questioning her very existence.



The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed, "When I was with my mum, she would often caution me against consuming a particular type of animal meat, warning me that it could lead to my demise. Though I was unsure about the identity of this forbidden meat, I would always nod in agreement."



However, fate took a peculiar turn when she found herself residing with a restaurant owner renowned for selling exotic bush meat.



Eager to heed her mother's advice, she confided in the restaurant operator, explaining that her mother had warned her not to consume a certain meat, fearing dire consequences.



With curiosity piqued, she inquired, "Which meat is it?" The woman's response sent shivers down her spine: "It's antelope meat."

she continued, "One day, the woman served me a meal that included the very meat I had been forbidden to eat. After devouring the dish, she provocatively asked if I had perished from consuming the forbidden meat. To my horror, she revealed that it was indeed the same meat I had been warned against."



The nightmare began unfolding soon after as the woman started experiencing excruciating pain and discomfort around her wisdom teeth, prompting her to seek help from her mother.



Upon reaching her father's hometown, she was met with alarming comments from the community as many remarked that her face bore an uncanny resemblance to that of an antelope.



"It reached a point where my mouth began to contort, and I was plagued by persistent bleeding," she lamented.



Desperate for answers and a cure, she turned to her paternal grandfather, who offered an explanation that sent shivers down her spine. "He told me that had I intentionally consumed the antelope meat, I would have perished. However, because it was unintentional, I would be marked by this transformation," she revealed.

In a bizarre twist, she was instructed to lick her uncle's feet as a form of healing, a painful and unusual ritual she undertook in her desperate struggle to alleviate the relentless suffering.



Ultimately, all her lower right teeth had to be removed to address the agonizing symptoms that had manifested as a result of her consumption of the forbidden meat.



She has however concluded her surgery to reform her teeth.





