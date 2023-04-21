1
Woman shot to death by boyfriend for breaking up with him in Kumasi

Deceased Maadwoa .png Maadwoa was murdered by her boyfriend in Adum

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

A young lady believed to be in her twenties, has been brutally killed by her boyfriend in Kumasi after their romantic relationship hit the rocks and his attempts to have the lady back as a lover failed.

The enraged boyfriend only identified as Taacum shot the lady at Adum Dufie Towers within the Central Business District of Kumasi at least five times according to a preliminary examination of the deceased.

According to sources, the pair had been in a great romantic relationship and all seemed to be going on smoothly until the buxom lady known as Maa Adwoa was accused of having taken other lovers – cheating. She vehemently denied the accusation by his boyfriend but he insisted and imposed restrictions on her movement and communication.

In retaliation, the lady asked for a breakup. Her jealous lover refused a breakup and warned that there will be dire consequences if she broke up with him.

The lady called his bluff and carried through her break-up plan. But this infuriated her boyfriend even further who tracked her down and shot her to death.

