Women Empowerment Summit held for Asuogyaman District GNAT Ladies Society

Some members of GNATLAS and organizers of the program

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

A one-day Women Empowerment Summit has been held for members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers Ladies Society (GNATLAS) Asuogyaman District at the Wesley Methodist Church at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Female teachers drawn from Asuogyaman and beyond participated in the seminar.



Organised by Harrison Mompi, District GNAT Chair, Tricia Walker and Friends from the USA, Gateway of Hope Inc., and the Pan African Savings and Loans, the summit was aimed at empowering women regarding their legal rights and self-care.



Discussions were held regarding domestic violence, its impact on one’s mental and physical health, legal options, and human trafficking during which the ladies were called upon to be courageous leaders as they create change for the betterment of all.



The occasion was used to screen members for breast and cervical cancer, and blood pressure among other diseases.



The event was graced by the Assistant Regional Secretary of GNAT, Kafui Kusife, Rita Blepo, Regional GNATLAS coordinator, and the District Director of Education, Augustina Adwoa Owusu.



Harrison Kwame Mompi, Asuogyaman District GNAT Chairman noted that societal norms and expectations have held back women for far too long which by extension limits their potential and expectations adding that the perception was about to change.

He noted that it was past time to give women the same chance of success and prosperity as males.



He said, “Women empowerment requires creating a culture in which women are treated with respect and given them freedom to decide for themselves what happens in their life…Also, women empowerment gives women equitable access to economic, medical, and educational possibilities.”



According to Mr. Mompi, women, when empowered, would contribute significantly to their community and the world as a whole, stressing that it was time to stand with women to create a healthier society and to empower them since women constitute more than half of the world’s population.



He continued by saying that their empowerment is not only a basic human right but is also necessary for society’s development and advancement.



Other speakers at the event were Dr. Barbara Entsuah- USA; DSP William Ayariga, Deputy Director General, CID Headquarters, Accra; Anabelle Pwalia, the Ark Foundation, Accra; Miriam Angela Kyei, Lawyer and Social Scientist, Accra; and Tricia Walker, Educator and Advocate, USA.