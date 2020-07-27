General News

Women accused of being witches at Tendan share their horrific stories and experiences

As part of the 1 year anniversary celebration of Tina reports, The Tina reports crew together with some benevolent individuals mobilized food items, clothing, toiletries, consumables and many other items for the 488 alleged witches and wizards at the Tendan witches camp.

A few days ago, a 90-year-old woman was lynched after a traditional priest accused her of being a witch at Kafaba near Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com the deceased, Akua Denteh was slapped, kicked and caned until she passed out.



In view of the inhumane treatment some of these old women go through with their families and community as a result of archaic and outmoded traditions and mentality, Sammy Kay of Sammy kay Media caught up in an interaction with accused victims of witchcraft to share their stories and how they ended up at the camp.

A Chief on the other hand also explained reasons why people are accused and identified as witches and wizards.



