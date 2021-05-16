Women are equal partners in development - Rev Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo

Rev Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, Public Relations Manager of the Global Evangelical Church

Rev Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the Public Relations Manager of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), says Ghanaian women in Christian women are endowed with rich resources that could be harnessed for national peace and development.

She said God had deposited special creative abilities that made better managers irrespective of where they find themselves.



She, therefore, called upon women who looked down on themselves and would always describe themselves as, “as for me I am only a woman and can’t do anything” to get up, shake off the dust, gird up their loins and take up their rightful place in the quest to move forward.



Rev. Mrs Tegbe-Agbo was preaching the sermon to climax this year’s Women’s Week celebrations of the GEC Women’s Ministry and Mothers’ Day activities at the Mount Zion Chapel, Dome-Atomic of the Church in Accra.



The weeklong celebrations were on the theme: “The Woman as a Faithful Steward.”



She said every woman had a special ministry that was God-ordained.

It, therefore, behoves every woman to discover their innate gifts, develop them and used them not only for their personal benefits but for the good of the larger society.



“Our forebear, disciple Tabitha, of whom we had learnt had a special ministry of doing good to the widows and the poor in her community. Like her, each and every one of us has something unique to offer. It is time to discover that gift that is lying dormant in you.



God has deposited his creative abilities in us as women. We are also created in the very image and likeness of God and have his power working in us and through us. Let us rise up and let our presence be felt in every area of life in Jesus’ name,” she said.



Rev. Mrs Tegbe- Agbo, reminded the women to take the nurturing of their children very seriously if they wanted them to become responsible adults in the future.



She tasked the women to be submissive to their husbands as the Bible commanded and to ensure their responsibilities as wives and mothers were performed to ensure peace at home.

She also encouraged the women to eat healthy meals, undergo periodic health checks, exercise regularly and also observe good rest in order to enjoy good health and live longer.



Rev. Isaac New things Agyemang, the Minister in charge of the Dome-Atomic congregation, urged the women to continue to daily life in the presence of God so as to enjoy his protection and provisions.



Madam Mabel Asamoah, the Women’s Ministry Leader of the Church, expressed her gratitude to God for the success of the week-long celebrations.



She urged the women to put into practice all that they learnt.



Other activities that marked the Women’s Week celebrations 2021 included teachings on the theme, general cleaning in the church and community, sketch and support for the less privileged in the community.