Women are more vulnerable to mental health challenges – Counselling Psychologist

Tucee.jpeg Dr. Cecilia Tutu Dankwa, Counselling Psychologist (UG)

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to a psychologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Cecilia Tutu Dankwa, educating and counseling women is crucial for the development and well-being of a nation.

The UG don says if a woman is educated, the entire nation is also educated, similarly, counseling women can be equated to counseling a nation due to the crucial role women play in raising and nurturing children.

“We believe that if the woman is educated the whole nation is also educated, and in the same way we believe that if the woman is counseled the whole nation is counseled because the woman carries the baby, if it doesn’t get it right in the womb, it won’t get right in the world,” she said.

The lecturer who doubles as the principal of TUCEE Institutes of Counseling and Technology highlighted the vulnerability of women to mental health issues due to their bio-physiological and psychological makeup. She added that the natural hormones in females, along with societal pressures and expectations, can lead to mental health challenges.

“…apart from the fact that there are natural hormones in females, our bio-physiological and psychological makeup, make us very vulnerable to mental health.”

Speaking at the International Conference of females under the theme ‘Promoting Mental Health from the Womb to the Tomb’, on May 1, 2023, she stressed the importance of addressing mental health issues among women to help them live and enjoy life.

“So, women have a lot of mental health issues that we seek to address as women…so we can be better and can live life and enjoy it, we are unique, so, there is no need for unnecessary criticism and unnecessary comparisons and unnecessary complaints, let go into ourselves and see what we can do to make ourselves better,” she added.

AM/SARA

