2
Menu
News

Women caucus in parliament demand safe parliamentary seats

Lydia Seyram Alhassan Lydia Alhassan Lydia Alhassan Lydia Alhassan leader of the women caucus in parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has resurrected the demand for political parties to reserve safe parliamentary seats for women.

According to the Ablekuma West MP, the practice of slashing filing fees for women by political parties is not enough of an affirmative action.

The governing NPP in opposition attempted implementing the policy of reserving safe seats for women. The policy was however aborted after massive resistance.

Speaking to the media after a statement from leader of the women caucus Lydia Seyram Alhassan on the floor in commemoration of International Women’s Day, Mrs. Owusu-Ekkuful argued such a policy is the only way to get more women into parliament.

“It is imperative therefore for political parties in Ghana to critically consider in designing for implementation of an effective quota system that will seek to protect women Parliamentarians while creating the opportunity for more women to become Members of Parliament.

“I must state Mr. Speaker that my advocacy for a quota system for women in Parliament does not in any way suggest that we should be made to enter Parliament on a silver platter. However, in the face of obvious challenges that crowd women from political space, a quota that upholds the principle of competence and meritocracy will go a long way to increase women participation not only in Parliament but in the entire governance process of the country,” madam Alhassan stated.

She continued: “So on this occasion of International Women’s Day, I urge us all to reaffirm our commitment to championing the course of women in Ghana and it is my hope that this august house will take the front seat in pushing reforms that will aim at increasing the proportion of women in Parliament and entire governance structure in our dear country.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military