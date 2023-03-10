Women caucus in parliament demand safe parliamentary seats

leader of the women caucus in parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has resurrected the demand for political parties to reserve safe parliamentary seats for women.

According to the Ablekuma West MP, the practice of slashing filing fees for women by political parties is not enough of an affirmative action.



The governing NPP in opposition attempted implementing the policy of reserving safe seats for women. The policy was however aborted after massive resistance.



Speaking to the media after a statement from leader of the women caucus Lydia Seyram Alhassan on the floor in commemoration of International Women’s Day, Mrs. Owusu-Ekkuful argued such a policy is the only way to get more women into parliament.

“It is imperative therefore for political parties in Ghana to critically consider in designing for implementation of an effective quota system that will seek to protect women Parliamentarians while creating the opportunity for more women to become Members of Parliament.



“I must state Mr. Speaker that my advocacy for a quota system for women in Parliament does not in any way suggest that we should be made to enter Parliament on a silver platter. However, in the face of obvious challenges that crowd women from political space, a quota that upholds the principle of competence and meritocracy will go a long way to increase women participation not only in Parliament but in the entire governance process of the country,” madam Alhassan stated.



She continued: “So on this occasion of International Women’s Day, I urge us all to reaffirm our commitment to championing the course of women in Ghana and it is my hope that this august house will take the front seat in pushing reforms that will aim at increasing the proportion of women in Parliament and entire governance structure in our dear country.”