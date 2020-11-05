Women in Bole District trained in soap and cosmetics production

The women who benefited from the programme in a group photograph

A Non-Governmental Organisation known as Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation has with support from a donor, Plan International Women Voice and Leadership in Ghana (Plan Ghana) from Canada to train 30 women at Chache in the Bole District of Savannah Region.

The three days training which ended on Thursday, 5th November,2020 trained 10 community women each from Ntereso, Chache and Kilampobile all in the Bole District.



The women who were trained on how to produce shea based soaps and cosmetics acquired skills on how to produce soaps like; Neem soap, Moringa Soap, Washing Powder, African Black Soap and Liquid Soap. They were also trained on how to produce Hair food, Massage balm, Body Pomade and Mosquito repellent.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, the Project Officer for Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation in the Bole District Mr Alhassan Abdallah said the organisation has realised that COVID-19 have come to derail the efforts of the women they have put up the shea butter processing centres for, and that it has affected them and they have not been able to realise much profit from their petty businesses



He said based on that, they sourced funding from Plan Ghana to update their skill for them to increase their profit based on the Shea products the do.



Mr Alhassan emphasised that, their doors are opened and they are ready to support all recognised groups to build them in skill training to acquire skills on how to produce products that will benefit their livelihoods.



The Project Officer for Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation project in Bole District further thanked the Chiefs and people of the various communities for their support and urged people in other areas and communities to give them some support to help their people acquire skills.

The representative for Pure Trust Social Investors Foundation from the Northern Region, Hadjia Khadija Dauda also told Nkilgi Fm that, the training is to upgrade their skills as they are already processing Shea Butter ans that they want them to do value addition.



She said they are to give them support to boost their sources of income as Coronavirus has affected their lives and activities.



Each of the women groups who are 10 in a group, were given kits as support worth Ghc 3,500 to start on their own in their respective communities. The kits include; Container drums, Cooking utensils, Head pans, Frying Pans, Coconut Oil, Caustic Soda, Rubber bottles among others.



The women thanked Pure Trust for the orchestration of such a program to train them, which will go a long way to aid them to take care of their children in school and also make their lives better.



Madam Fuseina Akakpo, who is a student and a beneficiary and also a secretary to one of the women group, said she is very happy to be part of that programme. She said she is a student though, but she has been trained, and that will help her pay her school fees and other important needs.