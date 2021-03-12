Women in Health summit takes aim at creating opportunities

Gladys Akyere Rockson and Akambey Awontemi Issabella

The second edition of the Women in Health Summit held at the University for Development Studies (UDS) took a special focus on exploring opportunities for women in the health profession.

The summit organized under the auspices of the Lamrock Agency, organisers of the Miss Health Ghana beauty pageantry was themed: “Exploring opportunities within and beyond your health profession.”



Speaking at the summit, Ms Akambey Awontemi Issabella, 1st runner up of the 2020 Miss Health Ghana urged health professionals to be dedicated in their line of duty and execute their mandate effectively regardless of the challenges that confront them at their workplaces.



“We should count ourselves blessed to be working for the better health of Ghana and as such we should do our utmost best to render good services to our patients and also save lives.

“We need to keep improving our skills to get the numerous opportunities in the health sector and not be left behind,’’ she said.



Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency in her address said, her outfit is poised in empowering young women in the health profession thus having a positive attitude towards work and training them on handy skills.



The two-hour interactive summit held on International Women’s Day saw other speakers including Ms. Ama Sarpomaa Sakyi (Dietician/Nutritionist), Dr. Amanda Mantaa Jukpal (Medical Laboratory Scientist) and Dr. Laar Betty share various experiences and ways of exploring opportunities in the health sector.

