Women leaders of GCAO mourn with the public the passing of a veteran former Mayor of Mississauga

GCAO Leaders of the women wing of GCAO who were present at the funeral of Hazel McCallion

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

The leaders of the Women Wing of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) were among the people of the Ontario province who attended the funeral ceremony of the veteran woman Mayor of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) at the City Hall of Missisauga on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Hazel McCallion was a Canadian politician who was the fifth mayor of Mississauga. Elected in 1978, McCallion was mayor until 2014, making her the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

McCallion was first elected in November 1978 and served for 36 years at the time of her retirement in 2014. She was a friend of the Ghanaian community.

Thanks to Miss Maud and Miss Christine for taking time to represent GCAO at the funeral.

