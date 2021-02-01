Women may request coronavirus test results before accepting proposals – Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister nominee

Communications and Digitization Minister-designate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said that with time, women will be asking for COVID-19 negative test before they accept to be in relationships.

There are reports suggesting that people who have been infected with the deadly virus and have recovered have erectile dysfunctioning.



Some men have even confessed that the virus causes total impotence.



Reacting to these stories, the Communications Minister-designate advised that Ghanaians especially men should make it point to put on their masks so as to protect their relationships.



She indicated that with the way things are going and the researches which are suggesting the virus has could have an adverse effect on one’s manhood, women may now request for men to prove they have tested negative before they accept to be in a relationship.

Ursla Owusu-Ekuful wrote, “Covid is real ooo people. This latest twist isn’t only a problem for the men but for all of us INTERESTED STAKEHOLDERS!!!! Please mask up and save your relationships. We may demand negative test results before we commit ooo. Push us not and mask up!!! Save your life and that of the stakeholder(s). Guys, take note. A WORD TO THE WISE”.







