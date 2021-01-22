Women representation in the first batch of ministers low - Expert

Mavis Hawa Koomson has been appointed to head Fisheries Ministry

The number of women appointed as ministers-designate in the list so far released by the President is not a fair representation of gender equity, Sustainable expert Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah has said.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lecturer and political analyst opined that the number is not enough.



According to him, a top woman in the party has expressed disappointment in the appointment so far.



To him, we cannot justify this because the SDGs have called for gender equality hence there should be a fair representation of women.



In general, Parliament as a level does not have a fair representation of women for both parties and so, it cannot be justified.



He further revealed he spoke to a party person who disclosed the President still has several appointments to make including Ambassadors, CEOs, MCEs, DC’s and obviously, there would be more women. So let’s wait and see. But obviously, the first batch of appointments in terms of women representation is low.



Out of the first batch of appointees, only 8 women have been appointed.

Two for the regions and 6 as Ministers for various Ministries.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Ursula Owusu have been maintained as Foreign Affairs, and Communications Ministers respectively.



The MP for Dome Kwabenya, lawyer Sarah Adjoa Safo has been appointed as the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister.



Mavis Hawa Koomson has been appointed the Fisheries Minister-designate with Cecilia Abena Dapaah maintaining her role as the Sanitation Minister.



Madam Freda Prempeh has been appointed the Minister of State, Works and Housing.



For the regional ministries, Justina Marigold Assan and Justina Owusu-Banahene have been appointed for the Bono and Central regions respectively.