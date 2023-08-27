Women's Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to be launched on August 28

The launch event will take place on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:00PM

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb will on Monday, August 28, 2023, launch the third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

This year’s awards will focus on honouring Ghanaian women who are making great impacts in society across all industries and public service institutions.



The launch of this year’s event will provide a breakdown of the categories for which winners will be awarded as well as provide information on how one can get nominated.



The launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will air on GhanaWeb TV at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2023.



The event will be streamed on the Facebook channel [The GhanaWeb] and YouTube [GhanaWeb TV] platforms of GhanaWeb.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was birthed in 2021. In its first year, people from all walks of life were celebrated for their contribution in society.



In 2022, the Youth edition of the awards was brought to Ghanaians with young people who are making impact in society being awarded.



