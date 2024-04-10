Women's group lauds Bagbin's leadership qualities

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

A group of women in the Eastern Region are praising the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, the Rt. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for what they say is his affable and approachable demeanour, consistent with his moniker as “the people’s Speaker.”

According to the group, Rt Hon. Bagbin has demystified the high office of the Speaker and created a sense of ownership among people due to his affable approach in relating to the Ghanaian people.



“When the Speaker visited Kwahu to jollify during the Easter, he was setting the bar for affability a notch higher for those who will come after him,” exclaimed Mrs. Emelia Darkwa, spokesperson of the Eastern Women of Courage and Character (EWCC).



According to her, “this sociable display by the Rt. Hon. Bagbin makes him the swaggiest Speaker of the whole of the Fourth Republic.”



During this year’s Easter celebration in Kwahu, Eastern Region, the Speaker is said to have stormed the town which has become the annual melting pot for Easter revellers, removing all officiousness from the Speakership and bringing the Speaker’s grace to the 2024 Kwahu Easter.



Mrs. Darkwah was full of praise for the Speaker for the visitation, noting the Rt. Hon. Bagbin could easily do that because he is naturally personable and people-loving.



She said this, also, in reference to the Speaker’s philanthropic exploits which he often undertakes during Easter. In 2022, the Rt. Hon. ASK Bagbin was in Adjei Kojo in Tema, Greater Accra Region, where he celebrated his birthday with orphans and the less privileged in the care of the Catholic Action for Street Children Centre.

Here the Rt. Hon. Speaker donated assorted food and other items.



“Such a large heart is a major point to the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin being the people’s Speaker. We are grateful for such a Speaker and pray that God will satisfy him with long life and good health,” said Mrs Emelia Darkwah.



On her part, Madam Fatimata Esi-Berko, another member of the EWCC, reiterated a long-standing call for the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to be decorated with a national award.



“I originally come from the Volta Region and I can tell you that in that Region, the Speaker is seriously celebrated because of compassion that he showed towards the region when it experienced flooding recently.



The Rt. Hon. Bagbin is also well appreciated for advocacies that he has made for the completion of the Keta Sea Defense project among others. And for me, it is things like these that should attract special national recognition. We doff-off our hats for the mega support Speaker Bagbin gave to the Nadowli Hospital in Upper West recently. ”