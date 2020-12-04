Women's leadership training programme ends at KAIPTC

Participants of the KAIPTC Women's Leadership Development Programme (WLDP)

The Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Center (KAIPTC) has ended a month-long Women's Leadership Development Programme (WLDP) for 61 women leaders and managers from the various security agencies on gender equity.

The training programme with sponsorship from the Federal Government of Germany was held to empower the women to develop practical skills in self-leadership.



It was also meant to help the women make good decisions across a wide range of contexts and circumstances.



A representative of the German Government, Mr Moritz Fischer affirmed his commitment to the programme.

He said gender equality will ensure a more stable, peaceful, prosperous and culturally innovative society.



"We have seen progress in the 'Women, Peace and Security' agenda, indeed there are more women than ever working in the security sector, but the representation is not enough-we have not yet reached the finishing line," he added.



Mr Fischer also expressed appreciation to the Commandant of KAIPTC for his continuous support for the impactful programme.