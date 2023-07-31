Women's role in NDC's agenda 2024 victory very crucial, never underrate your capabilities - Nana Oye Lithur

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Nana Oye Lithur has admonished various women wings within the NDC party not to underrate their roles in ensuring the party's victory in 2024.

According to her, women who are playing vital roles to ensure the party's victory would never work in vain, indicating that the NDC is a social democratic party that values and gives many opportunities to women.



"NDC is a social democratic party that has so many amazing opportunities for women", she said.



Citing several instances, she touted the party for being the first to allow females occupy great positions.



"The NDC is the first party that appointed the first ever female attorney general, first ever female speaker of parliament, first ever deputy chief of staff, first ever chair of the public services commission, first ever female director of the Ghana AIDS Commission and several other public offices you can mention of", she said.



She disclosed this in an interview with this reporter after she and other key personalities of the party had graced 'TEIN Women's Conference" at the St. Louis Training College in Kumasi.

Impressed with the excellent organisation, the legal practitioner commended the female students for their ability to bring on board great personalities like Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang who was John Mahama's 2020 running-mate, the NDC's national organiser, Joseph Yamin, three honourable members of parliament including Nii Lamptey Vanderpuije and several others including a number of female NDC parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti region.



Encouraging them to keep up with good works, she further entreated them to be the vanguards for the 2024 campaign.



"It was a message of encouragement and hope we gave them. I entreated them to be the vanguards for campaign 2024 and also be the watch people who would watch over the ballots", she said.



Reiterating the party's determination to increase votes in the Ashanti Region, the legal practitioner charged the female students force to mobilise, be visible, campaign hard, volunteer and perform all tasks towards the party's victory in 2024.