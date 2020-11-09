Women steal the Show at Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Farmers Day awards

Several women emerged winners at this year's Municipal Farmers Day celebration held at Akaaso in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Area, in the Western North region.

Madams Marian Ofori Twumasi, Margaret Baidoo, Ama Dapaa, Helena Mensah, Susana Appiah, and Susana Akurugu, emerged 2nd Overall Best Farmer, Best Female Farmer, Best Maize Farmer, Best Vegetables Farmer, Best Yam Farmer, and Best Innovator, respectively.



They took home various prizes including, fridges, flat-screen TVs, Sprayers, GTP clothes, wheat bran, and a host of others.



Speaking on the theme for this year's event, 'Enhancing Agri-Busines Development Under COVID-19: Opportunities and Challenges,' the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Mr Alfred Amoah, said the Assembly was committed to promoting mechanised farming in the area.



He said the assembly had received two Tractors, 10Power Tillers, six Maize Shellers,20 Motorized Sprayers and four Engine Powered Irrigation Kit, from the government through the Department of Agriculture, for hiring to prospective farmers at a token fee.

On his part, the Municipal Agric Director, Mr Augustine Kwarteng bemoaned the lack of adequate Agricultural Extension Officers and poor road networks in the area, which hamper effective Agricultural practices, and appealed to the Assembly to swiftly address these and other setbacks, confronting his outfit.



The Overall Municipal Best Farmer Award went to Mr.Samuel Kwadwo Aboagye, a 60-year old farmer from Bibiani.



He was presented with Tricycle (Aboboyaa), Motorbro, GTP Cloth, Wheat bran, and other assorted items.



Master Amoako Gideon, 20, emerged the Best Municipal Youth Farmer and took home a bicycle, sprayer, radio, cutlasses, GTP Cloth, and other assorted items.