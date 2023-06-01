1
Women talk about sanitary pads myths and best ways of disposing menstrual waste

Thu, 1 Jun 2023

Talks about people being paid to provide used sanitary pads for money ritual purposes have been rife over the years.

However, how true are these claims? Are they just hearsay or they are matters of reality?

In a bid to understand how possible this speculation is, GhanaWeb interacted with some women to share their encounters or experience with used pad harvesters as well as detail how they dispose of their used towels and why they do it the way they do.

A majority of the women spoken to expressed their belief in the existence of used pad harvesters and what they do with their used pads to avoid being victims of these ‘predators’.

While others follow the regular way of disposing of used sanitary pads in black plastic bags, others either burn or bury them to halt the works of any lurking pad harvesters.

The most recent incident of used pad harvesting was reported in July 2022 when female nursing trainees of the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College sounded an alarm about strange people sneaking into their campus to collect stained sanitary pads.

A mistress at the Training College in an interview with United Television lamented that "Intruders walk in and out of the school. They pick things that are needed by the students. They even come for their used sanitary pads from the bins, this is why we need a fence wall. We have no idea of what they do with the pads from our ladies."

Watch the video of the women below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
