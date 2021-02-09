Women urged to help develop nation

Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, President of The Apostolic Church- Ghana, has called on women to put in more efforts to help develop the nation regardless of their social status.

He said women were endowed with many gifts and have the aptitude to effect change in society and can also transform the space they find themselves.



Apostle Ami-Narh made the call at the end of the 36th National Women’s Delegates Conference of The Apostolic Church-Ghana at Fafraha, near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday on the theme ’The Shifted Apostolic Woman’.



He described a shifted Apostolic woman as a woman of prayer, a woman who bore the ‘can-do spirit’, who gives her time and treasure without counting the cost.



Apostle Ami-Narh also describes the shifted apostolic woman as a woman who had changed completely and those who encounter them realizes a real change in you.



“The shifted apostolic woman is a woman who can be trusted,” he said adding that ‘if someone is trustworthy it means that person is a reliable person’.



Apostle Ami-Nar noted that when the apostolic woman shifts, one of the first areas where change was seen will be her perspective on life and ministry.

He said she will no longer entertain a poor self-perception, her view point on life in general would change and she will not accept cheap opinions from others.



“Her thinking changes and she will no longer see herself as subservient to men for she is made in the image of God too, just as the man. She begins to accept that ministry is available to all, both male and female,” Apostle Ami-Narh added.



Deaconess Helena Atei Sosi, the National Women’s Leader, said women were the key agents of change and education and that the theme of the conference had been selected to facilitate the basic tenets of the shift agenda in women to catalyze and exemplify the shift principles in the church.



She said the shift agenda was envisioned to empower, strengthen and position the Apostolic Woman at a place of responsibility and accountability.



“As a contemporary apostolic woman, you cannot afford to stand aloof in the wake of the new wind of revival breezing in the church. It is our time to make a meaningful and positive impact in our families, church and nation at large,” Deaconess Sosi added.