Wonder Victor Kutor wins SRC president election at Ghana School of Law

Wonder Victor Kutor, SRC President-elect, Ghana School of Law

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

A former head of student affairs and intelligence committee of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana in 2012, Mr Wonder Victor Kutor has emerged winner of the Ghana School of Law SRC President election which was held on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The dynamic Part One student beat four other candidates in an election which was predicted to be a close contest between him as a student of the Greenhill campus and Samuel Vanda Ice of the main Makola campus.



But as it turned out, Mr Benjamin Ofori who was a candidate and also of the Greenhill campus proved to be a force to reckon with.



In all and with a simple majority, Mr Kutor who entered the race a bit late polled 426 votes representing 43% whiles Benjamin Ofori swept 282 of the votes cast to place second which represent 29%.



Samuel Vanda Ice who was the oldest of all the candidates raked in 155 of the total votes to come third and represent 16% whiles Mr Nelson Noble Mireku who was one of the candidates garnered 69 votes to represent 7% and Mr Gideon Tettey Tetteh managed with 51 votes in that order to also represent 5%.



The results of the election is a reflection of the effective campaign by the winner who won in all the three campuses which are Makola, Greenhill and Kumasi.

With his election as the new SRC President-elect for the 2021/2022 academic year, Mr. Kutor who run on the slogan "Together To The Bar" is expected to implement the policies of a scholarship fund to cushion the students’ education financially through soft grants and further work to review the examination policy where a student who fails three papers is deemed to have failed six.



Aside from the impressive campaign which saw him traversing all three campuses of the Ghana School of Law at Greenhill, Kumasi and Makola, his supporters say he excelled at the presidential debate leading to the election which was earlier postponed from April 20th.



Prior to the election however, Mr. Kutor demonstrated leadership when he wrote a petition to the management of the professional legal training institution asking them to spread the time-table for the writing of the six mock papers over a two-day period with the argument that it is counter-productive and unfavourable for students to write six papers in a day.



This petition which was written on April 12, 2021, was acted upon when management agreed that the timetable should be spread over two days in order for three papers to be written on each day.



It is believed that this move inspired confidence in him by the students particularly when the timetable was released a day before the election to reflect what he sought in his petition to management.

There were elections of the Vice President, Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Treasurer positions.



Mr Kutor takes over from Mr Philemon Laar who resigned his position which gave way to Mr Abokomah Amissah Koomson to perform presidential duties in an acting position until Sunday’s elections.



To fine-tune some issues with the SRC a review of the constitution has since commenced with a committee put together by the acting SRC President.