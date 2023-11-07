Wonderful progress awaits Ghanaians if Bawumia becomes president – Former Interior Minister

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Minister for Interior in the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu, has applauded the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and expressed his trust in him to bring about the economic development and growth that the country is in search of.

The former Yendi lawmaker described Bawumia’s election as a choice of destiny that will kickstart a significant leap in Ghana’s growth within the global economy.



“It [Bawumia’s election] is a choice of destiny, and in the epoch of every country’s history, there are periods which, if you recognize and take advantage of them, then you are up for a significant effort in your country’s history. We are in a world economy where certain ideas, when applied, bring about major changes in your economy, and China has done that and is bearing results”.



“In Ghana, Bawumia has been advocating a certain idea, which is the digital economy, and he has applied it in Zimbabwe, where it has worked. He keeps saying digitalization is the way to go. If you look at the Port and Harbor Authority, GRA, and other areas, it is working and bearing fruit. If you were to see the number of technocrats who came to witness his election, you would understand that he is a significant asset,” the former Yendi legislator said.

“The direction he is going, if he is given the opportunity to lead this country, I have no doubt in my mind that we will witness wonderful progress in our economy. The quality of his ideas will move this country forward, and I have no doubt in my mind. If he goes on to win the 2024 elections, we will see significant improvements in our economic fortunes,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia won the NPP flagbearer election over the weekend with 61.47% of the votes.