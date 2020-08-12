Click for Market Deals →
Wonders will never end! - Ghanaians react to Sanitation Minister's claim of 85% cleanliness in Accra
Following a claim by the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, that Accra is 85% clean, Ghanaians resident in Accra have been reacting, with many disagreeing with her.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had pledged to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, but many have asserted that the sanitation situation in Accra has not improved.
But speaking on Tuesday August, 11 at Mamobi after leading a cleanup campaign, Ms Dapaah revealed that Accra was 100% clean during the lockdown and has only decreased to 85% following the lifting of the lockdown.
“…I will give it 85% because at the end of the day, you saw the 100% we did during the lockdown…,” she said charging all to embrace practices that promote sanitation.
But leading member of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Paa Kow Ackon, described her claim as a wonder.
Review some reactions below:
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Govt steps up efforts to rid Accra drains of solid wastes
- Zoomlion clears heap of refuse at Lamashegu after viral video plea to Akufo-Addo
- Profiling market traders will tackle poor sanitation in Accra - MCE
- Zoomlion clears heaps of refuse at Lamashegu after viral video
- Ghana launches National healthcare waste management and guidelines policy
- Read all related articles