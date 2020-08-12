General News

Wonders will never end! - Ghanaians react to Sanitation Minister's claim of 85% cleanliness in Accra

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Following a claim by the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, that Accra is 85% clean, Ghanaians resident in Accra have been reacting, with many disagreeing with her.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had pledged to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, but many have asserted that the sanitation situation in Accra has not improved.



But speaking on Tuesday August, 11 at Mamobi after leading a cleanup campaign, Ms Dapaah revealed that Accra was 100% clean during the lockdown and has only decreased to 85% following the lifting of the lockdown.



“…I will give it 85% because at the end of the day, you saw the 100% we did during the lockdown…,” she said charging all to embrace practices that promote sanitation.



But leading member of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Paa Kow Ackon, described her claim as a wonder.



