Wontumi announces bid to purchase NDC, says Mahama has devalued party

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako widely known as Chairman Wontumi has said he is lacing his boot to buy the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the NDC under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama has devalued and it’s therefore imperative that he goes in to buy it in order to make things better for the opposition party.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP was speaking on Nsempa Fie on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV when he made this known.

“NDC under John Mahama has become too cheap so I’m preparing to go and buy it. Look at the disgrace and ridicule John Mahama has subjected the party to with his empty election petition. NDC is now too cheap.”



Chairman Wontumi recalling the testimony of Asiedu Nketia in court on Friday, said if Aseidu Nketia were to be in the NPP, he would have been sacked and his continuous existence and occupying the General Secretary position indicates that the NDC does not have people with sharp brains.