Wontumi appears at NPP primaries hale and hearty; greets Otumfuo on live TV

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Chairman Wontumi

The embattled Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party accused of rubbing roughshod against the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed up, monitoring the party’s parliamentary primaries after the party claimed on Monday that he was taken ill.

The general secretary of the governing party Justin Frimpong Koduah pleaded profusely with the Kumasi Traditional Council who had summoned Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi; to give the party a few more days to produce him explaining Wontumi was on admission at a hospital.



However, it appears the boisterous Chairman could not be subdued for too long as he was sighted in Bantama monitoring the elections.



Speaking on live television, on GHOne Television, Wontumi addressed his Majesty as his Lord and owner of the Ashanti Kingdom.



He however declined making any comments regarding his pending appearance before the Kumasi Traditional Council where he will on Monday be answering to allegations of insisting among others that he (Wontumi) owned his kingdom and wielded the authority to challenge anyone including an Asantehene.

Remarks on Elections



Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako described the parliamentary primaries in the party’s stronghold as peaceful, free and fair commending the party executives for the orderly conduct of the elections.



"It’s a very peaceful election. I am proud to be the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP. We thank everyone for embarking on such a peaceful process.



Cautioning losing candidates; he charged all candidates to understand that any person who won, represented victory for the entire party.

‘’Anyone who wins should know it’s an NPP win. We can’t win the elections with few individuals.’’



‘’It’s something the constituency and polling station executives have decided. It’s a free and fair election and everyone should accept the results, ‘It’s important for breaking the eight,’’ he advised



Vote Buying



Chairman Wontumi brushed off allegations of voter inducement reported in some constituencies describing them as a usual and important component of supporting delegates to turn up to vote.

‘‘If someone gives someone transport fare to move from the hinterlands to come vote; it doesn’t connote any wrongdoing,’’ he argued.



Salvos to the NDC



The regional Chairman issued a stern caution to the opposition National Democratic Congress to withdraw any propagandist machinery insisting the party was on course to break the eight.



They have done a lot of propaganda but we are focussed. The Ghanaian knows the policies the NPP has brought up

‘’We can see the free SHS, the 1 district 1 factory; the ambulances,’’ he outlined.











