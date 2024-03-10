Wontumi breaks down, sheds uncontrollable tears at John Kumah’s house

Chairman Wontumi being consoled

Leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, March 9, 2024, visited the home of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampntuah Kumah, to commiserate with his family.

A video from the visit sighted by GhanaWeb.com, shows the party’s Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi in a very emotional state.



The regional chairman is seen shedding uncontrollable tears and at a point had to be assisted to walk while exchanging pleasantries with the family of the deceased.



Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.



According to associates of the late Deputy Minister for Finance, he died while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention.



While the cause of the MP’s death remains unclear, there has been reports that John Kumah suffered from poisoning before his death.



Onua FM morning show host, Captain Smart has claimed that the MP together with Chairman Wontumi were poisoned sometime late last year.

