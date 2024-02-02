Wontumi didn’t say exactly what he’s accused of - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Chairman Wontumi

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has disclosed that Chairman Wontumi was not comparing his authority to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Instead, it was a political statement made in his capacity as the Regional Chairman of the Ashanti Region.



Following the vetting of the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, purported confusion erupted between the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer and Chairman Wontumi.



This dispute allegedly arose from Wontumi’s failure to provide testimony regarding the Manhyia South Member of Parliament’s contributions to the party’s internal activities.



During the approximately 30-minute confusion that led to a temporary halt in the vetting process, the outspoken NPP Chairman reportedly informed Otumfuo’s Brempon, Nana Kwaku Duah, the Chief of Kokoso, that he, Wontumi, had established his kingdom in Ashanti.



In an interview on GTV Breakfast show with Kafui Dey, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu clarified that Wontumi’s statement wasn’t a comparison with AsanteHene but rather a response to the National Organiser’s inquiry about contestants appearing before them.

“Wontumi is a strong character with unique traits that contribute strength to party activities. However, like any human, he may have his deficits, although this particular issue was blown out of proportion,” defended Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.



He further defended Wontumi, asserting that the statement had nothing to do with tradition or customs.



NPP leaders, including the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, and others, visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday to address the matter concerning Chairman Wontumi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, accompanied them in his capacity as the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi.